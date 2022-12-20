CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Zuckerberg testifies in FTC’s antitrust case against Meta” – below is their description.

CNBC’s Steve Kovach joins ‘Closing Bell’ to report on the FTC case against Meta, the difficulties facing the FTC’s antitrust case and what the case signals about the Biden administration’s stance on M&A in 2023. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

