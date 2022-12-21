Zhejiang street markets bustling with life following refined COVID-19 response

Zhejiang street markets bustling with life following refined covid-19 response

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Zhejiang street markets bustling with life following refined COVID-19 response"

As China relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions, cities in eastern Zhejiang Province are gradually coming back to pre-epidemic life, featuring busy street markets and colorful cultural activities.

In Youbu Town of Lanxi City, a century-old street known for its dazzling array of breakfast snacks has already received crowds of visitors in the early hours of the morning. The narrow street is lined by teahouses and restaurants serving local daily dishes, which are now packed with consumers at breakfast time.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

In This Story: markets

