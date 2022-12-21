CGTN published this video item, entitled “Zhejiang street markets bustling with life following refined COVID-19 response” – below is their description.

As China relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions, cities in eastern Zhejiang Province are gradually coming back to pre-epidemic life, featuring busy street markets and colorful cultural activities. In Youbu Town of Lanxi City, a century-old street known for its dazzling array of breakfast snacks has already received crowds of visitors in the early hours of the morning. The narrow street is lined by teahouses and restaurants serving local daily dishes, which are now packed with consumers at breakfast time.

