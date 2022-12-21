Ze­len­skyy to vis­it US in first known for­eign trip since in­va­sion

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ze­len­skyy to vis­it us in first known for­eign trip since in­va­sion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington, DC for meetings with his counterpart Joe Biden and legislators at the US Congress, says the White House.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington, DC for meetings with his counterpart Joe Biden and legislators at the US Congress, says the White House.

“On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account.

Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia's Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes.

United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy is a Ukrainian politician, former actor and comedian who has been serving as the president of Ukraine since 2019.

