Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Zelenskyy to visit US in first known foreign trip since invasion” – below is their description.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington, DC for meetings with his counterpart Joe Biden and legislators at the US Congress, says the White House.
“On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
