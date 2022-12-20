Zelensky visits Bakhmut & Ukraine’s literary scene in wartime | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Day 300.

Today, we discuss Zelensky’s visit to war torn Bakhmut, Putin’s meeting with Alexander Lukashenko and unpack Ukraine’s literary scene with our guest today is Bohdana Neborak, a journalist & culture manager.

David Knowles (Host). @DJKnowles22 on Twitter.

Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter.

James Kilner (Foreign Correspondent). @jkjourno on Twitter.

With thanks to Bohdana Neborak

