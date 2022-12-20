The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Zelensky visits Bakhmut & Ukraine’s literary scene in wartime | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast” – below is their description.
Day 300.
Today, we discuss Zelensky’s visit to war torn Bakhmut, Putin’s meeting with Alexander Lukashenko and unpack Ukraine’s literary scene with our guest today is Bohdana Neborak, a journalist & culture manager.
Contributors:
David Knowles (Host). @DJKnowles22 on Twitter.
Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter.
James Kilner (Foreign Correspondent). @jkjourno on Twitter.
With thanks to Bohdana Neborak
