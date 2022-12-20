Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy Visits Troops in Ukraine’s ‘Eastern Fortress’ of Bakhmut” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a minute’s silence on Tuesday in tribute to Ukraine’s fallen troops, as he visited an eastern city that is the focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s nearly 10-month war.

Zelenskyy met with military personnel in Bakhmut, the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces, the president’s office said.

The city, located about 600 kilometers (380 miles) east of Kyiv, has remained in Ukrainian hands, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing Ukraine’s entire Donbas region.

It was not clear how Zelenskyy got to Bakhmut, but his unannounced trip to the combat zone appeared designed to shore up the morale of Ukrainians and to dishearten the Russians trying to encircle the city.

The president saluted the courage and resilience shown by the people in the area.

“Know that you inspire our entire society. Know that this is not just Bakhmut – it is a symbol, the Bakhmut Fortress,” he said.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel