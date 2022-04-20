Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in Donbas Is ‘Severe’ as Russia Steps Up Attacks” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said the situation in the country’s east and south remained difficult as Russian troops pushed on with renewed attacks.

In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said “the occupiers aren’t abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive.”

He noted Ukraine’s Western allies had “come to understand our needs better”, adding Ukraine was receiving new shipments of Western weapons.

The deliveries were coming “now, when Russia is trying to step up its attacks, not in weeks or in a month”, Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also urged the West to keep ramping up the sanctions against Moscow and quickly implement a full ban on imports of the Russian oil and oil products.

