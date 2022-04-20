This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy Says Situation in Mariupol Is Extremely Severe” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday in a video on social media called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion. He said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol remains extremely severe with tens of thousands of residents’ fate unknown. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

