Zelenskiy Says Situation in Mariupol Is Extremely Severe

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday in a video on social media called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion. He said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol remains extremely severe with tens of thousands of residents’ fate unknown.

Category: News

Category: News

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

Category: News

Category: News

