‘You’re cutting off your nose to spite your face’ | Sebastian Gorka on decommissioned gas wells

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘You’re cutting off your nose to spite your face’ | Sebastian Gorka on decommissioned gas wells” – below is their description.

‘You are literally cutting off your nose to spite your face.’

@SebGorka reacts to the news that two of Britain’s only viable shale gas wells are to be filled with concrete and permanently decommissioned.

📺Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea at ‘an enormous cost, potentially into the billions’

Category: News

Nigel Farage answers your questions in Barrage the Farage

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....