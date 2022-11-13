Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The heartbroken father of a young Melbourne boy who died after he got trapped by a garage door has spoken of his immense loss. In other news, tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power following South Australia’s destructive spring storm.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Young boy dies in tragic accident, Power outage amid destructive storms | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

