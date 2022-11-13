9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Young boy dies in tragic accident, Power outage amid destructive storms | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
The heartbroken father of a young Melbourne boy who died after he got trapped by a garage door has spoken of his immense loss. In other news, tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power following South Australia’s destructive spring storm.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.