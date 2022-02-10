The Independent published this video item, entitled “‘Yes we can’: Barack Obama launches presidential campaign 15 years ago today” – below is their description.

Barack Obama announced his presidential candidacy in Springfield, Illinois, 15 years ago today.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Obama said: “It’s easy to look back on that morning, and the nearly two year campaign that followed, and think that our efforts were destined for success. But at the time, our campaign was viewed as a longshot — historic perhaps, but unlikely to end in the White House.”

Watch more videos: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel