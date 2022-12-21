CGTN published this video item, entitled “Year-end review of ‘Read a Poem’ campaign Ep. 2: Peace” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-21/Year-end-review-of-Read-a-Poem-campaign-Ep-2-Peace-1fWan9jtgVa/index.html In 2022, CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign launched several special events for Qixi Festival in August, Mid-Autumn Festival and International Day of Peace in September, and the upcoming new year. People from all walks of life read poems that portray love and peace in English, Mandarin, Arabic, Spanish, French, etc. Let’s review the highlights featuring the theme of peace. #readapoem #poetry #poem #peace CGTN YouTube Channel

