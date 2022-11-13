CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi’s G20 tour helps enhance China-Indonesia cooperation: media professional” – below is their description.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/Xi-s-G20-tour-helps-enhance-China-Indonesia-cooperation-1eVWUxDf2FO/index.html
A senior Indonesian media professional on Friday expressed the hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tour to Bali, Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit would help enhance all-around cooperation with the Southeast Asian country. Don Bosco Selamun, president director of Metro TV, an Indonesian free-to-air television news network based in West Jakarta, said he highly anticipates Xi’s arrival.CGTN YouTube Channel
