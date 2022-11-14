Xi: Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties

by
Xi: leaders of china, u. S. Need to chart right course for bilateral ties

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi: Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Xi-Chinese-U-S-leaders-must-chart-right-course-for-bilateral-ties-1eXoccrt1E4/index.html

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with Joe Biden, his U.S. counterpart, that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship. The two leaders are in Bali, Indonesia for the 17th G20 Summit.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

3 Recent Items: Bali

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Books by Joe Biden #Ad

6 Recent Items: Joe Biden

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Republicans gain control of U.S. House of Representatives

Category: News

Zelenskiy Softens Stance on Poland Missile Origin After Biden Comment

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi to address “future plans” after Republicans win US House majority | LIVE

Category: News

What can Republicans achieve after winning the House majority? I DW News

Category: News

One-on-one with Kevin Rudd: Rebuilding strategic trust

Category: News

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.