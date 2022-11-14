CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi: Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Xi-Chinese-U-S-leaders-must-chart-right-course-for-bilateral-ties-1eXoccrt1E4/index.html Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with Joe Biden, his U.S. counterpart, that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship. The two leaders are in Bali, Indonesia for the 17th G20 Summit. CGTN YouTube Channel

