Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

“Major countries, in particular, should set a positive example by advocating equality, cooperation, integrity and the rule of law,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on April 21, while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 in south China’s Hainan Province.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

