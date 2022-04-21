CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-Jinping-Major-countries-should-set-a-positive-example-19pbJ25gINy/index.html “Major countries, in particular, should set a positive example by advocating equality, cooperation, integrity and the rule of law,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on April 21, while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 in south China’s Hainan Province. CGTN YouTube Channel

