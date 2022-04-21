CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi Jinping: Build Asia into an anchor of stability for world peace” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-Jinping-Build-Asia-into-an-anchor-of-stability-for-world-peace-19panE6vxXa/index.html “In the last few decades, Asian countries have experienced steady development, rapid economic growth, and the region has created an ‘Asian miracle,'” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on April 21, while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 in south China’s Hainan Province. CGTN YouTube Channel

