CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi Jinping: Asia should work together to promote solidarity” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-Jinping-Asia-should-work-together-to-promote-solidarity-19pbHijWt8Y/index.html Asia should work together to promote solidarity and contribute to the prosperity of Asia instead of hindering it, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.