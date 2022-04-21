CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi calls for cooperation to meet challenges and create a bright future” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-calls-for-cooperation-to-meet-challenges-and-create-a-bright-future-19paTEqgjfO/index.html “All countries should conform to the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022. CGTN YouTube Channel

