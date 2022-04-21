CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi: At this trying time, we should stay confident” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-At-this-trying-time-we-should-stay-confident-19p9HWnzl9C/index.html “Facing challenges, we must not lose confidence; we must not hesitate or flinch. We should be more assertive and forge ahead against all odds,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during a speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.