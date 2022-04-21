Xi: At this trying time, we should stay confident

“Facing challenges, we must not lose confidence; we must not hesitate or flinch. We should be more assertive and forge ahead against all odds,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during a speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

