CGTN published this video item, entitled “Xi: All countries are in a giant ship with a shared destiny” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/Xi-All-countries-are-in-a-giant-ship-with-a-shared-destiny-19parI4ltvO/index.html “All countries in the world are in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges. To cross the waves and sail toward a bright future, we must work together,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022. CGTN YouTube Channel

