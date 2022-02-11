CGTN published this video item, entitled “World’s Interesting Winter Sports Battling fish in winter” – below is their description.

Modern fishing evolved from an ancient hunting technique, and now, it is one of China’s most popular outdoor sports. According to data from Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) the hashtag #fishing already has more than 100 billion views. Fly fishing is a unique style that uses artificial bait, and because cold water fish are popular targets, it explains why so many fishermen choose to go out in winter.

Li Yu is a freelancer in Beijing who was introduced to this sport while on a trip with friends, after which he began his own fly fishing journey.

