BBC News published this video item, entitled “World War Two: ‘I thought I was going on a daytrip when I was evacuated’ – BBC News” – below is their description.

“I thought I was going on a day trip.” September 1, 1939 was Kitty Baxter’s ninth birthday. It was also the day her life and millions of other people’s changed with the beginning of World War Two. Kitty was among the hundreds of thousands of children taken out of UK cities and into the countryside, away from the risk of German bombs. BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.