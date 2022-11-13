World War Two: ‘I thought I was going on a daytrip when I was evacuated’ – BBC News

by
World war two: 'i thought i was going on a daytrip when i was evacuated' - bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “World War Two: ‘I thought I was going on a daytrip when I was evacuated’ – BBC News” – below is their description.

“I thought I was going on a day trip.”

September 1, 1939 was Kitty Baxter’s ninth birthday.

It was also the day her life and millions of other people’s changed with the beginning of World War Two.

Kitty was among the hundreds of thousands of children taken out of UK cities and into the countryside, away from the risk of German bombs.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

Brazil’s President-elect Lula returns to world stage at COP climate conference – BBC News

Category: News

Ukraine’s secret weapon: The medics on the front line – BBC News

Category: News

Three guilty of murder for downing Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 – BBC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.