Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “World leaders gather in Bali for G20 summit amid global tensions” – below is their description.

The US President says lines of communication with China will stay open – to ensure the two countries do not veer into conflict.

Joe Biden will meet China’s Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday, where leaders from the G20 are gathering for a Summit.

Aside from tensions between the world’s two biggest economic rivals, the war in Ukraine will also dominate the agenda.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from Bali, Indonesia.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

#Bali #Indonesia #G20Indonesia #UkraineWar #G20Summit2022

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel