World leaders are rolling into Bali ahead of the G20 summit – but a much anticipated encounter between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is stealing the spotlight. In other news, five teenagers are in hospital this afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a Fiery crash on Sydney’s lower north shore.

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

