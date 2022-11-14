9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “World leaders arrive for G20 summit, Five teens in hospital after crash | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

World leaders are rolling into Bali ahead of the G20 summit – but a much anticipated encounter between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is stealing the spotlight. In other news, five teenagers are in hospital this afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a Fiery crash on Sydney’s lower north shore. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

