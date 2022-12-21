World Cup winners Argentina arrive in Buenos Aires to huge crowds

by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “World Cup winners Argentina arrive in Buenos Aires to huge crowds” – below is their description.

Jubilant crowds packed central Buenos Aires to celebrate the return of Argentina’s world-champion football squad.

But the huge turnout also forced the team to trade their bus parade for a helicopter tour.

Al Jazeera’s @TeresaBo reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

