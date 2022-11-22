World Cup 2022: What are Canada’s chances of making it out of Group F?

World cup 2022: what are canada's chances of making it out of group f?

Follow an impressive run in qualifying, Canada is now set to take on the world’s best at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

So where does Canada stack up in Group F?

Led by superstars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada looks to emerge out of the group that includes Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Here’s Global’s Moses Woldu with more on Canada’s expectations and what the group is up against.

