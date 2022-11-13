World Conference on VR Industry opens in east China’s Jiangxi

The 2022 World Conference on the VR (virtual reality) Industry began on Saturday in Nanchang City, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province, as the metaverse concept catches the global limelight. The two-day event includes two summits of industry leaders, industrial exchanges, exhibitions and competitions. #vr #china #metaverse

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

