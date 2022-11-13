CGTN published this video item, entitled “World Conference on VR Industry opens in east China’s Jiangxi” – below is their description.
The 2022 World Conference on the VR (virtual reality) Industry began on Saturday in Nanchang City, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province, as the metaverse concept catches the global limelight. The two-day event includes two summits of industry leaders, industrial exchanges, exhibitions and competitions. #vr #china #metaverseCGTN YouTube Channel
