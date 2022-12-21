Woman gives emotional account of gender transition

by
Woman gives emotional account of gender transition

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Woman gives emotional account of gender transition” – below is their description.

Detransitioner Camille Kiefel and her attorney Lauren Adams Bone discuss their lawsuit against the medical professionals who advocated for a double mastectomy to treat gender dysphoria on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’ #foxnews #fox #tucker

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Chris Swecker: ‘Hard to believe’ this was his first kill

Category: News

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

In This Story: Tucker Carlson

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is an American paleoconservative television host and political commentator who has hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News since 2016.

Carlson became a print journalist in the 1990s, writing for The Weekly Standard.

5 Recent Items: Tucker Carlson

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

Tulsi Gabbard: True happiness is found in service to God and to others #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Tulsi Gabbard: Are we making the most of our time?

Category: News

Former Idaho murder house tenant says ‘diligent planning’ would’ve been needed to commit killings

Category: Construction, News

American people need to appreciate freedom: Cuban immigrant Yoel Diaz

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.