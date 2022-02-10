ITV News published this video item, entitled “Woman forced to give birth on dual carriageway speaks of maternity failure | ITV News” – below is their description.

A woman forced to give birth in a car on a dual carriageway because her local maternity unit was closed has told ITV News that her daughter’s life was put at risk because of a national shortage of midwives.

Kerie Fisher, 31, gave birth to Madison last year in the back of her father’s car in the middle of the night.

With no ambulance to help, Ms Fisher, a senior home care worker, said it was lucky her husband knew first aid and not only managed to deliver Madison, but cleared her airways when she didn’t breathe after she was born.

Her experience has highlighted the crisis in maternity care which has seen scores of women undergo traumatic birth because of a lack of midwives.

