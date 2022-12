Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Winter storm likely to disrupt holiday travel” – below is their description.

A large storm system is expected to move through the United States starting on Dec. 20, bringing heavy snow and freezing temperatures to much of the country. Read more: https://wapo.st/3G8r3o9. Washington Post YouTube Channel

