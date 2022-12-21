Winter storm causes heavy snowfall in central japan

Heavy snow in central #Japan stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways and caused power outages on Tuesday. About 20,000 households were left without electricity in #Kashiwazaki and other cities of #Niigata Prefecture, west of Fukushima. Disaster-relief teams of the Self-Defence Forces were deployed in some cities of Niigata after the local government requested help to resolve the traffic congestion.
