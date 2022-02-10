South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Winter Olympics skater Kamila Valieva’s win under security after drug reports in Russian media” – below is their description.

A Russian figure skater has tested positive for a banned substance, according to Russian media. Kamila Valieva, 15, was part of the ensemble that won the figure skating team’s event on February 7, 2022. However the medal ceremony was postponed because of a “legal consultation”, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant have reported that Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina. The drug is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency as it can help endurance and blood flow efficiency. The IOC have declined to comment on media reports that the postponement is linked to a positive drug test. Related story: Russian media say figure skater Valieva, 15, failed drug test https://sc.mp/hmhv Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.