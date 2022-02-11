Windsor, Ontario mayor: Trucker blockade is an ‘illegal protest’

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Windsor, Ontario mayor: Trucker blockade is an ‘illegal protest’” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Windsor, Ontario, Mayor Drew Dilkens about the massive trucker protest and the measures he could take if protesters don’t agree to leave.

