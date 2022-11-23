GBNews published this video item, entitled “Windfall tax extension | Shell RE-EVALUATES UK investments” – below is their description.

‘Whether people like it or not 80% of fossil fuel is what we need across the planet.’

Former MEP, Jacqueline Foster, reacts to Shell’s UK chair saying it is re-evaluating UK investments following the extension of the windfall tax.

