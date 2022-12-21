Will Trump face criminal prosecution over Capitol Hill riot?

by
Will trump face criminal prosecution over capitol hill riot?

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Will Trump face criminal prosecution over Capitol Hill riot?” – below is their description.

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill has recommended four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and insurrection. The Atlantic’s David Frum tells Power & Politics that the former president is ‘highly likely’ to face criminal prosecution.

CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News:

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Category: News

Barbara Walters, trailblazing U.S. journalist, dies at 93

Category: News

Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s redacted tax returns released

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Donald Trump paid little to no federal income tax for several years | ABC News

Category: News

Donald Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Trump’s taxes: What the documents reveal about the former US president’s finances

Category: News

In This Story: United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

4 Recent Items: United States

South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, joining US and Japan

Category: Logistics, News

US Congressman-elect George Santos investigated for campaign lies | ABC News

Category: News

Biden ripped for ‘hypocrisy’ over China COVID policy

Category: News

Ben Wallace says Covid screening on travellers from China is ‘under review’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.