CBC News published this video item, entitled “Will Trump face criminal prosecution over Capitol Hill riot?” – below is their description.
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill has recommended four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and insurrection. The Atlantic’s David Frum tells Power & Politics that the former president is ‘highly likely’ to face criminal prosecution.CBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.