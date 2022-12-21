Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill has recommended four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and insurrection. The Atlantic’s David Frum tells Power & Politics that the former president is ‘highly likely’ to face criminal prosecution.

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Will Trump face criminal prosecution over Capitol Hill riot?” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News: