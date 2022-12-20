Will the gas price cap reduce security of supply? | DW News

by
Will the gas price cap reduce security of supply? | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled “Will the gas price cap reduce security of supply? | DW News” – below is their description.

After months of negotiation, EU energy ministers reached a deal on setting a price cap for natural gas in the bloc. Germany and other countries that were hesitant to agree on a cap sought more safeguards to ensure it could be suspended if the policy led to negative consequences. The cap will come into effect from February next year. Some experts have criticised the move for artificially distorting the energy market.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

Chinese fighter jet forces US plane off course | DW News #Shorts

Category: News

What were the best good news stories from around the world in 2022? | DW News

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: EU

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its members have a combined area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

7 Recent Items: EU

China and the EU: What to expect in 2023

Category: News

Brexit two years later: Why the UK is struggling | DW News

Category: Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, News

Why some goals of Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition spreads concern in Israel | DW News

Category: News

EU rejects COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China despite US reintroducing requirement | DW News

Category: News

China Covid wave: Countries impose stricter travel rules as cases rise

Category: News

How fragile is the peace between Serbs and Kosovars? | Inside Story

Category: News

Ben Wallace says restrictions for travellers from China ‘under review’

Category: News

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

5 Recent Items: Germany

Why some goals of Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition spreads concern in Israel | DW News

Category: News

Russian draft evaders seeking asylum in Germany fear being sent back | DW News

Category: News

German consumers, businesses aren’t optimistic about the economy in 2023 | DW Business

Category: News

Germany debates lifting remaining COVID-19 restrictions | DW News

Category: News

Germany frets over gas reserves amid energy crunch | DW Business

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.