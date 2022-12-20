DW News published this video item, entitled “Will the gas price cap reduce security of supply? | DW News” – below is their description.

After months of negotiation, EU energy ministers reached a deal on setting a price cap for natural gas in the bloc. Germany and other countries that were hesitant to agree on a cap sought more safeguards to ensure it could be suspended if the policy led to negative consequences. The cap will come into effect from February next year. Some experts have criticised the move for artificially distorting the energy market. DW News YouTube Channel

