This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective.

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Will Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? | Oxford Crisis Researcher explains” – below is their description.

‘Putin may decide in order to break this deadlock he should simply use a tactical nuclear weapon’ Mark Almond, Director of Crisis Research Institute Oxford, warns that Putin’s nuclear threats must be taken seriously. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

