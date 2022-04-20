WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange moves one step closer to being extradited to the US

by

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange moves one step closer to being extradited to the US” – below is their description.

A British judge on Wednesday sent the case of Julian Assange to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the US. Assange, who is accused of releasing confidential documents, can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law, after the site published thousands of secret US files in 2010. Assange denies any wrongdoing.

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

Strong medicine: Chinese female pro MMA fighter is also a licensed TCM practitioner

Category: News

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

Nepal’s ‘living goddess’; 8-year-old incarnation of Kali tries to lead a normal life

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Strong medicine: Chinese female pro MMA fighter is also a licensed TCM practitioner

Category: News

Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

4 Recent Items: United States

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

Solidarity fund for rebuilding Ukraine? – Destruction estimated at $1 trillion | DW News

Category: Finance, News

Prince Harry Describes His Recent Visit With Queen Elizabeth

Category: News

U.S. prepares to send more weapons to Ukraine

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....