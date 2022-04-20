South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange moves one step closer to being extradited to the US” – below is their description.

A British judge on Wednesday sent the case of Julian Assange to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the US. Assange, who is accused of releasing confidential documents, can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law, after the site published thousands of secret US files in 2010. Assange denies any wrongdoing.

