7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Wife and lover jailed for life over frenzied stabbing murder of Steven Hinrichsen | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It is the sordid love triangle that left a husband dead and today, his cheating wife and her lover were jailed for life. Tanya Hinrichsen plotted the frenzied stabbing and her daughters say she finally got what she deserves. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

