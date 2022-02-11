Wife and lover jailed for life over frenzied stabbing murder of Steven Hinrichsen | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Wife and lover jailed for life over frenzied stabbing murder of Steven Hinrichsen | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It is the sordid love triangle that left a husband dead and today, his cheating wife and her lover were jailed for life.

Tanya Hinrichsen plotted the frenzied stabbing and her daughters say she finally got what she deserves.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Navy use child rescue capsules to evacuate kids from Werrington flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ian Healy joins tributes for Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh | 7NEWS

Category: News

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

After two years WA’s hard border has finally fallen |ABC News

Category: News

Parents’ incredible escape from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv | ABC News

Category: News

Navy use child rescue capsules to evacuate kids from Werrington flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ian Healy joins tributes for Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh | 7NEWS

Category: News

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Residents at Wisemans Ferry, Lower Portland and Cumberland Reach told to evacuate due to flood

Category: News

Australia’s biggest construction company accused of not paying foreign workers | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

2 Recent Items: Murder

Sarah Everard: Ellie Costello reports from Clapham Common one year on from kidnap and murder

Category: News

Tributes to Sarah Everard in Clapham one year on from her kidnap and murder | Ellie Costello report

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....