Why was ex-Nazi camp secretary Irmgard F. only convicted after 78 years? | DW News

by
Why was ex-nazi camp secretary irmgard f. Only convicted after 78 years? | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled “Why was ex-Nazi camp secretary Irmgard F. only convicted after 78 years? | DW News” – below is their description.

A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard F. was accused of being part of the apparatus that

helped the camp near Danzig, now the Polish city of Gdansk, function. The Itzehoe state court in northern Germany gave her a two-year suspended sentence for being an accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases. The court said judges were convinced that F. “knew and, through her work as a stenographer in the commandant’s office of the Stutthof concentration camp from June 1, 1943, to April 1, 1945, deliberately supported the fact that 10,505 prisoners were cruelly killed by gassings, by hostile conditions in the camp,” by transportation to the Auschwitz death camp and by being sent on death marches at the end of the war.

#germany #stutthof #crime

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

What were the best good news stories from around the world in 2022? | DW News

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95: What will be his legacy? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

5 Recent Items: Germany

Why some goals of Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition spreads concern in Israel | DW News

Category: News

Russian draft evaders seeking asylum in Germany fear being sent back | DW News

Category: News

German consumers, businesses aren’t optimistic about the economy in 2023 | DW Business

Category: News

Germany debates lifting remaining COVID-19 restrictions | DW News

Category: News

Germany frets over gas reserves amid energy crunch | DW Business

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

2 Recent Items: Murder

Bowen Hills man accused of trying to murder two people in violent attack | 7NEWS

Category: News

NT prisoner Zak Grieve who was sentenced over a murder alleges mistreatment in jail | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: World War II

World War II or the Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. It involved the vast majority of the world’s countries—including all of the great powers—forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis powers.

1 Recent Items: World War II

What impact will further western arms in Ukraine have? | Inside Story

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.