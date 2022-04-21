Why this vast, marginal Tasmanian electorate could be a key federal election battleground | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Why this vast, marginal Tasmanian electorate could be a key federal election battleground | ABC News” – below is their description.

The regional Tasmanian electorate of Lyons may not be as marginal as the northern seats of Bass and Braddon, but recent visits by high profile politicians suggest both major parties see Lyons as key to their overall success in the federal election.

So what will it take to win over voters in the sprawling electorate?

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

US court rules against mask mandate on public transport | ABC News

Category: News

Esther Foundation enters voluntary administration amidst claims of mistreatment and abuse | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Sydney’s ANZAC Day activities to go ahead with not many restrictions in 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

PM defends ‘blessed’ comment, Melbourne’s nude beach sparks public outrage | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Man dies near three Silver Service vehicles at Centennial Park | 7NEWS

Category: News

Grandmother forced to wait seven hours for ambulance after breaking hip | 9 News Australia

Category: News

New hormone therapy giving hope to women at high risk of miscarriage | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....