Why this vast, marginal Tasmanian electorate could be a key federal election battleground | ABC News

The regional Tasmanian electorate of Lyons may not be as marginal as the northern seats of Bass and Braddon, but recent visits by high profile politicians suggest both major parties see Lyons as key to their overall success in the federal election. So what will it take to win over voters in the sprawling electorate? ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

