Why the Jan. 6 committee did not recommend seditious conspiracy for Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tells CNN’s Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins why the January 6 committee chose its four criminal referrals for former president Donald Trump and why they did not pursue any others. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

