ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Why the government shelved its religious discrimination bill | 7.30” – below is their description.

Days after pleading with his MPs to follow his lead to an election victory, the Prime Minister has suffered a series of parliamentary defeats that culminated in his government indefinitely shelving its religious freedom legislation. There were hours of emotional and bitter debate in which five moderate Coalition MPs voted in favour of amendments opposed by the government. In the end the government had to withdraw the bill from debate to avoid defeat. As 7.30’s chief political correspondent Laura Tingle reports, it leaves a key election promise from the last campaign in tatters. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.