Why nature is the next big asset class | abc news | the business

For the first time in Australian history, economists and biologists have figured out a way to put a value on biodiversity. Those involved say it’ll allow investors, governments, and voters to realise the full impact companies are having on the environment. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

