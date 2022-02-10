CNN published this video item, entitled “Why Mike Pence just ruined his presidential hopes” – below is their description.

Former Vice President Mike Pence stood behind former President Donald Trump during their time in the White House. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why Pence is finally criticizing his former boss and putting his own political future at stake.

