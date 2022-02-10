Why Mike Pence just ruined his presidential hopes

Former Vice President Mike Pence stood behind former President Donald Trump during their time in the White House. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why Pence is finally criticizing his former boss and putting his own political future at stake.

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

