Why are powerful nations unable to bring peace to DR Congo? | Inside Story

by
Why are powerful nations unable to bring peace to dr congo? | inside story

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Why are powerful nations unable to bring peace to DR Congo? | Inside Story” – below is their description.

A renewed offensive by M23 fighters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

There are reports of extrajudicial killings, torture and rape.

The rebel group has ignored international appeals for a ceasefire and is now marching on Goma, the regional capital.

UN investigators have found evidence that Rwanda’s military is backing M23 fighters.

Uganda has also been accused of providing support. Both governments deny the charges.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Fred Bauma – Executive Director, Ebuteli Congolese Institute for Research on Politics, Governance and Violence

Michela Wrong – Veteran Journalist and Africa Analyst

Angele Dikongue-Atangana – UN Refugee Agency Representative, Democratic Republic of Congo

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

#DRCongo #DRC #M23 #NorthKivu #Goma #DRCViolence #EasternDRCViolence

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Fears in Syria’s Azaz as threat of conflict rises once again

Category: News

In This Story: Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, also known as Congo-Kinshasa, DR Congo, the DROC, or simply either Congo or the Congo, and historically Zaire, is a country in Central Africa. The capital is Kinshasa.

With a population of over 101 million, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the most-populous officially Francophone country in the world.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is extremely rich in natural resources but has suffered from political instability. As of 2018, around 600,000 Congolese have fled to neighbouring countries from conflicts in the centre and east of the DRC. Two million children risk starvation, and the fighting has displaced 4.5 million people.

2 Recent Items: Democratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo violence: Government forces losing ground to M23 group

Category: News

Eastern DR Congo violence: How are civilians coping? | The Stream

Category: News

In This Story: Rape

Rape is a type of sexual assault usually involving sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person’s consent.

4 Recent Items: Rape

Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex crimes in China

Category: News

Jailed Indian politician filmed receiving massage from inmate in his cell

Category: News

Jury Deadlocked in ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial

Category: Law, Media

CNN hears testimony from women who say they experienced sexual violence by Iranian regime

Category: News

In This Story: Rwanda

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. One of the smallest countries on the African mainland, its capital city is Kigali.

2 Recent Items: Rwanda

Kagame: Rwanda is moving towards Vision 2050

Category: News

Kagame: Rwanda on development path aligned to its national conditions

Category: News

In This Story: Uganda

Uganda is a landlocked country in East Africa whose diverse landscape encompasses the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and immense Lake Victoria. Its abundant wildlife includes chimpanzees as well as rare birds. Remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is a renowned mountain gorilla sanctuary. Murchison Falls National Park in the northwest is known for its 43m-tall waterfall and wildlife such as hippos.

2 Recent Items: Uganda

Ebola outbreak closes all schools in Uganda – BBC News

Category: News

Uganda’s national symbol under threat of extinction – BBC News

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.