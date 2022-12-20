‘Who’s got supremacy?’: Commons speaker criticises Labour plan for an elected upper house

by
'who's got supremacy? ': commons speaker criticises labour plan for an elected upper house

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Who’s got supremacy?’: Commons speaker criticises Labour plan for an elected upper house” – below is their description.

In a rare policy intervention, the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, criticised Kier Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords by making it an elected body, warning that it could lead to confusion about ultimate power lies. ‘Once you have a second house that’s elected, then you’re into an arm wrestle about who has power,’ Hoyle told LBC in an interview with Andrew Marr on Tuesday. ‘If people want to reform it please do,’ he added, ‘but do not have a second elected house, we don’t need the competition.’ 

Commons speaker disagrees with Labour plan to replace Lords

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Fireworks let off in Sidney and Auckland New Year’s Eve celebration

Category: News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro makes tearful final broadcast and leaves country

Category: News

The divisive papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.