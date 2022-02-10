WHO Sees ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’ for Covid in Africa

The head of the World Health Organisation in Africa says that if current COVID-19 trends on the continent continue, she sees “light at the end of the tunnel” for Africa.

“It has been an extremely difficult two years, but against all odds, Africa is weathering this terrible storm,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa told journalists at a virtual news conference in Brazzaville on Thursday.

Moeti said she believed that Africa is now transitioning into an “endemic phase”, and with a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines now coming to the continent, “the focus needs to be on translating those into actual shots in people’s arms.”

According to the WHO’s latest count, Africa has seen 11 million COVID-19 cases reported over the past two years with just under a quarter of a million deaths.

That’s around three percent of global cases and just over four percent of global deaths.

