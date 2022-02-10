Who is to blame for Derby’s financial demise? | On The Money

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Who is to blame for Derby’s financial demise? | On The Money” – below is their description.

‘There is a big issue here that isn’t specific to Derby… fundamentally the problem English football is that there is a casino approach to try and get into the Premier League’

Tom Greatrex, vice-chair of the Football Supporters’ Association, on the future of Derby County.

