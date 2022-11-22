White House reiterates Naomi Biden wedding was private affair after Vogue photoshoot

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “White House reiterates Naomi Biden wedding was private affair after Vogue photoshoot” – below is their description.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the wedding of Naomi Biden, the president’s granddaughter, was a private event closed to press.

This comes after Vogue released a series of portraits and a feature about the nuptials, despite other media outlets being told the event was a family and friends affair.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre is a political advisor who has served as White House Press Secretary since 13 May 2022, at the time of her appointment, Jean-Pierre was the first Black person and the first openly LGBTQ person to be White House press secretary.

