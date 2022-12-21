This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “White House, Congress Prepare For Possible Visit From President Zelenskyy” – below is their description.

The White House and Congress are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, according to multiple sources. If the visit occurs, it would be his first trip out of Ukraine since the start of the war. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports. NBC News YouTube Channel

