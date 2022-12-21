NBC News published this video item, entitled “White House, Congress Prepare For Possible Visit From President Zelenskyy” – below is their description.
The White House and Congress are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, according to multiple sources. If the visit occurs, it would be his first trip out of Ukraine since the start of the war. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports.NBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.